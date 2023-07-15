Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam grew its position in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

