Channel Wealth LLC Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $1,933,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,282 shares of company stock worth $23,784,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.8 %

SNA stock opened at $292.96 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $196.13 and a twelve month high of $294.33. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. CL King started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Snap-on from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.71.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

