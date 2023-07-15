Channel Wealth LLC Invests $234,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.19.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $402.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.30. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $403.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

