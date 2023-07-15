Channel Wealth LLC Takes $236,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $936.25.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $961.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $931.99 and a 200-day moving average of $874.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $665.45 and a 52 week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

