Channel Wealth LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $441.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.50 and a 200-day moving average of $354.52. The company has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.56 and a 52 week high of $456.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.23.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.