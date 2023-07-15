Channel Wealth LLC Invests $239,000 in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 157,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

