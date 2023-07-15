Channel Wealth LLC Invests $243,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $266.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

