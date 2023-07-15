Channel Wealth LLC Invests $245,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

