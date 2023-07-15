5,138 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,095,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

