Channel Wealth LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

