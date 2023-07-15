Channel Wealth LLC Takes $269,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,529,000 after buying an additional 87,792,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,306,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,010 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,099,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 721.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,177 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

