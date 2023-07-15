10,084 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 183.2% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 63,301 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Bank of America by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 667,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,080,000 after buying an additional 116,944 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 19.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 96,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 115,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.9 %

BAC opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

