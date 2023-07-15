1,478 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $235.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $238.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.20 and its 200-day moving average is $217.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

