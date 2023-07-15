28,316 Shares in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Bought by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,402,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $12,938,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 43,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 85,642 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $15.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

