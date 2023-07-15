Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.37.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

