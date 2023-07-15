Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 263 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $86.38.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

