Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 54.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

