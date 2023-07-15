American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Stephens cut their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.65.

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.