Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 510 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $148.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

