Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 900 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $257.45 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $262.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.