Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 1,916 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after buying an additional 3,025,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,941,000 after buying an additional 297,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

