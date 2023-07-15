Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Raised by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1 %

CAT stock opened at $255.62 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.