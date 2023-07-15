Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,697 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.73.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

