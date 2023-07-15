Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

PM opened at $99.50 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $154.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.