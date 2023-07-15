Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 417,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 274,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,365,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares during the period. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXP opened at $14.37 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

