Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 11,402 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $165.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.32 and its 200 day moving average is $178.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

