Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 462 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $289.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $291.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.