Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $86.14 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

