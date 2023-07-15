22,872 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.7 %

HIG stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

