Flputnam Investment Management Co. Takes $1.96 Million Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 398,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 6.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

