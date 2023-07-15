Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 43,681 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 228.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at $263,000.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

