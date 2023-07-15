Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,448 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,448 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,736 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LPX opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $79.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.06%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

