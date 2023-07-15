Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $950,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 186.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.38. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

