Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 359,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Passaic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 142,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 32,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 42,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the period.

IYR opened at $89.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

