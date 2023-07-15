Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,057 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,019,000 after acquiring an additional 552,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 947,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,976,000 after acquiring an additional 275,528 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE AVB opened at $197.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.14 and its 200-day moving average is $175.44. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.67.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.