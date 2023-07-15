Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $981,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $111.92 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day moving average is $110.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.