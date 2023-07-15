15,769 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,769 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.55. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 3.66%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

