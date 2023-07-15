Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $259.39 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

