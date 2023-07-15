Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 810.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

