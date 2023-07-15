Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $26.18.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

