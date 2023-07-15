Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.