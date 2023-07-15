iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after buying an additional 9,822,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $112.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

