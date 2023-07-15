Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $267.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $267.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.