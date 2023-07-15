FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $168.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

