FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $191.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

