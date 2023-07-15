Caprock Group LLC Grows Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $339.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.43 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.98 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

