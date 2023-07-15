Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $136.43 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

