Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $136.43 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.