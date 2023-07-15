MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.96. The company has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $136.43 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

