NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 83.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avala Global LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $454.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

